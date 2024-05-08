Jim Montgomery Confirms Report After Great Brandon Carlo Game

Monday was a day Brandon Carlo will never forget.

Carlo and his wife welcomed their first son to the world two days after the Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Crew Carlo’s early-morning arrival set the stage for a wild day for the Boston defenseman, who flew privately to Florida and made it to Amerant Bank Arena roughly two hours before the Bruins and the Panthers dropped the puck for their second-round series opener.

The 27-year-old didn’t just play in Game 1 against the reigning Eastern Conference champions — he shined. Carlo logged nearly 19 minutes of ice time and scored a rare goal in Boston’s 5-1 victory.

After the game, multiple Bruins reporters claimed David Pastrnak corraled the puck from Carlo’s goal so the eighth-year pro could one day give it to his son. Jim Montgomery wasn’t sure if Pastrnak did the honors, but the puck is, indeed, in Carlo’s possession.

Story continues below advertisement

“Someone snagged it,” Montgomery told reporters Tuesday, per a team-provided video. “I don’t know who snagged it, but someone snagged it.”

Carlo and the Bruins will try to stay riding high Wednesday night when they visit the Panthers for Game 2 of their best-of-seven. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, but you can find pregame coverage on NESN+ an hour prior.