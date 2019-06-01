Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox look to halt their three-game losing streak Saturday night when they take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Boston will send Rick Porcello to the mound, while New York will counter with Domingo Germán.

The Red Sox dropped the first contest of their three-game set with their rival Friday night, despite 10 strikeouts from Chris Sale. The Yankees, on the other hand, look to extend their lead over Boston in the American League East to 9 1/2 games.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox-Yankees:

WHEN: Saturday, June 1 at 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

LIVE STREAM: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images