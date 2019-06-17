Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara’s mystery injury has been revealed — or has it?

The Boston Bruins captain played with loose fragments in one of his elbows during the Stanley Cup Final, general manager Don Sweeney announced Monday morning. There’s no word yet on whether the injury is the same one that forced Chara to miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. That ailment has been described as one of the “lower-body” variety.

Sweeney also offered injury updates on forwards Anders Bjork and Joakim Nordstrom.

Injury updates per #NHLBruins GM Don Sweeney at end-of-season presser: Anders Bjork — doing very well, will be full bore for camp Zdeno Chara — will have procedure on elbow to clean up loose fragments Joakim Nordstrom — had fracture in foot that will require rest pic.twitter.com/iCEVGoYiKx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 17, 2019

Chara, 42, also suffered multiple fractures to his jaw during the Cup Final, and is expected to need 5-6 weeks to recover.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday morning, Chara hinted that he still has more hockey left to play.

