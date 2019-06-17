Zdeno Chara’s mystery injury has been revealed — or has it?
The Boston Bruins captain played with loose fragments in one of his elbows during the Stanley Cup Final, general manager Don Sweeney announced Monday morning. There’s no word yet on whether the injury is the same one that forced Chara to miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. That ailment has been described as one of the “lower-body” variety.
Sweeney also offered injury updates on forwards Anders Bjork and Joakim Nordstrom.
Chara, 42, also suffered multiple fractures to his jaw during the Cup Final, and is expected to need 5-6 weeks to recover.
In an Instagram post shared Sunday morning, Chara hinted that he still has more hockey left to play.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images