Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins outstanding 2019 season came to an end Wednesday night as they fell in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the St. Louis Blues, 4-1.

Before exiting the TD Garden ice, the B’s made sure to salute their fans one final time.

Check it out:

One last time for the loyal @NHLBruins fans. pic.twitter.com/1xCOubOXSc — #StanleyCup Game 7 on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 13, 2019

A tough ending to a tremendous run.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images