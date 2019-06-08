The Boston Celtics offseason is in full swing, and when the team’s front office executives aren’t fielding Kyrie Irving-related questions, they’re bringing in prospects for pre-draft workouts.
Such was the case Friday, when Boston brought in a very solid group of five players to work out at the Auerbach Center. Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke, Tennessee’s Grant Williams, Villanova’s Eric Paschall, Stanford’s KZ Okpala and Darius Bazley were all in attendance, according to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports.
With three first-round picks, the Celtics have made it clear that they’ll leave no stone unturned.
Austin Ainge told reporters last week that the team will bring in around 100 prospects during the pre-draft phase of the offseason, and it appears they’re doing just that. University of Connecticut guard Jalen Adams was in for a workout on Thursday, alongside a number of unnamed players, while North Carolina’s Nassir Little, Michigan’s Iggy Brazdeikis and Belmont’s Dylan Windler are set for workouts on Saturday, according to the Athletic’s Jay King.
The Celtics will have to wait and see how the Irving sweepstakes turn out, but they’re making sure to be proactive when it comes to pre-draft scouting.
The NBA Draft takes place on June 20.
