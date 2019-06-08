Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics offseason is in full swing, and when the team’s front office executives aren’t fielding Kyrie Irving-related questions, they’re bringing in prospects for pre-draft workouts.

Such was the case Friday, when Boston brought in a very solid group of five players to work out at the Auerbach Center. Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke, Tennessee’s Grant Williams, Villanova’s Eric Paschall, Stanford’s KZ Okpala and Darius Bazley were all in attendance, according to Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports.

Per sources, the Boston Celtics had a pretty loaded workout group today: Darius Bazley, Brandon Clarke, KZ Okpala, Eric Paschall and Grant Williams. All are in range of Boston's first round picks at 14, 20 and 22. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 8, 2019

With three first-round picks, the Celtics have made it clear that they’ll leave no stone unturned.

Austin Ainge told reporters last week that the team will bring in around 100 prospects during the pre-draft phase of the offseason, and it appears they’re doing just that. University of Connecticut guard Jalen Adams was in for a workout on Thursday, alongside a number of unnamed players, while North Carolina’s Nassir Little, Michigan’s Iggy Brazdeikis and Belmont’s Dylan Windler are set for workouts on Saturday, according to the Athletic’s Jay King.

Nassir Little, Dylan Windler and Ignas Brazdeikis are working out for the Celtics tomorrow, per a source. Little is one of the most intriguing wings in the draft, with a 7-1 wingspan and 38.5-inch vertical leap. Currently ninth on @sam_vecenie’s big board. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 8, 2019

The Celtics will have to wait and see how the Irving sweepstakes turn out, but they’re making sure to be proactive when it comes to pre-draft scouting.

The NBA Draft takes place on June 20.

