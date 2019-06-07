Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are celebrating their Super Bowl LIII win Thursday night, and will receive their rings during the celebration at Robert Kraft’s Brookline, Mass, home.

Kraft, unsurprisingly, decked his house out in all Patriots gear — from table name cards to “Super Bowl LIIi Champions” banners hanging on the walls.

Plenty of New England players were in attendance, including Jason and Devin McCourty and their mother. But the players weren’t the only ones invited to the shindig.

The six Lombardy Trophies the Patriots have captured over the last two decades also were in attendance, and head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, along with Kraft and his son Jonathan, didn’t pass up a photo opportunity with the six beauties.

Take a look:

Yeah, that’s pretty awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images