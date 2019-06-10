Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Conor McGregor’s appearance at a Boston Bruins game in the regular season was one of the more interesting regular season moments for the B’s this season.

The famed MMA and UFC fighter dropped the puck for a regular season game against the Columbus Blue Jackets and had an epic pre-game message for the B’s in the locker room before the game.

And it appears McGregor has kept up with the team, and is watching closely as the Bruins try to extend their season and force a Game 7.

Boston took a 1-0 lead against the St. Louis Blues in the first period of Game 6, leading McGregor to tweet out this bit:

Now clear the ice of them ⚔️ @NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/QAvUnogJkz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

The Bruins certainly fed off McGregor’s energy agains tthe Blue Jackets, winning in overtime. Maybe McGregor’s online motivation, while the team likely won’t see it until after the game, will have the same effect.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images