Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have their backs against the wall.

Enter Brad Marchand.

Marchand has had a quiet series, to say the least, with his only goal being the empty-netter that clinched Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. But the winger checked back in early in Game 6 to put the Bruins on the board.

A Brayden Schenn boarding penalty and a Ryan O’Reilly delay of game infraction led to a 5-on-3 chance for Boston.

After peppering a couple looks on Jordan Binnington, David Pastrnak slid a pass to Marchand for a one-timer from below the right faceoff dot.

Marchand finding the back of the net usually spells good news for the Black and Gold.

#Stat– The #NHLBruins are 24-1 all time when Brad Marchand scores in the #StanleyCup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/zDF7yXQ9T6 — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) June 10, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images