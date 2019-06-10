The Boston Bruins have their backs against the wall.
Enter Brad Marchand.
Marchand has had a quiet series, to say the least, with his only goal being the empty-netter that clinched Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. But the winger checked back in early in Game 6 to put the Bruins on the board.
A Brayden Schenn boarding penalty and a Ryan O’Reilly delay of game infraction led to a 5-on-3 chance for Boston.
After peppering a couple looks on Jordan Binnington, David Pastrnak slid a pass to Marchand for a one-timer from below the right faceoff dot.
Marchand finding the back of the net usually spells good news for the Black and Gold.
