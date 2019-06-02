Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some players leave the New England Patriots with a chip on their shoulder, ready to talk smack when they get the chance.

Chris Hogan isn’t one of those players — yet, at least.

The 30-year-old receiver signed a one-yea deal with the Carolina Panthers in April, nearly two months after winning Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots. However, Hogan’s departure, like most in professional sports, was all about business.

During a Twitter exchange with a fan Thursday, Hogan offered a simple explanation for why he left New England.

It’s just Buisness, loved my time in NE, but they moved on and I had to as well — Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) May 31, 2019

Fair enough.

Hogan caught 35 balls for 532 yards and three touchdowns. He finished his three-year Patriots career with 194 catches for 2,610 yards and 18 scores.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images