This Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues sure has set itself up as a physical showdown.

Through just two games, there was no shortage of massive (and controversial hits). It started with Torey Krug’s “hit heard around the world” in Game 1 on Blues’ forward Robert Thomas, and carried on into Game 2. St. Louis is down Oskar Sundqvist for Game 3 on Saturday after his check to the head of Matt Grzelcyk along the boards, which has the Bruins defenseman out with a concussion.

The hit drew the ire of Bruins veteran and former Blues captain David Backes.

You may also remember that Backes trucked through Sammy Blais in Game 2, so it appeared that the Blues’ winger took a number and was out for some payback.

Blais lined Backes up in the corner in the early minutes of Game 3.

Blais certainly came in very high on Backes, sending the 35-year-old to the ice with his hands over his face. Slowing the video down, you can see Blais’ shoulder drive into Backes’ head.

The hit was not penalized. Luckily for the Bruins, Backes remained in the game.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Puetz/USA TODAY Sports Images