The Boston Bruins will take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, and Dining Playbook has rounded up some of the best specials Bruins-inspired specials in and around Boston for the game. Check out all of the unique specials the area has to offer ahead of the all-important contest.

Downtown Boston Pauli’s

65 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113

http://paulisnorthend.com/ Located just steps away from the TD Garden, Pauli’s will be offering a free side of crispy French Fries with every order of the specialty Killer B’s sandwich made with crispy chicken cutlet, bacon, provolone cheese, mixed lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard sauce, served on braided roll or wrap. Guests must have Bruins gear on! Pauli’s also offers catering options for those who would like to provide hearty bites at their Stanley Cup party. To order ahead of time, please call 857-284-7064.

80 Beverly St, Boston, MA 02114

https://citywinery.com/boston/ During the Bruins home games at the TD Garden, fans can get half off wings and all flat breads at City Winery! The bar will also serve specialty cocktails like the Black and Gold with Privateer Amber Rum, pineapple juice, passion fruit, lemon juice with a dark rum floater and The Cup with Tito’s Vodka, St. Germain, lemon juice, and topped with cava. Specials are available to all guests in the barrel room and at the bar. This is the perfect place to stop by before heading to the game (only 0.3 miles away)! Please call617-933-8047 or visit citywinery.com/boston.

Antico Forno

93 Salem St

Boston, MA 02113 Antico Forno, Boston’s “Most Authentic Italian Restaurant” is getting in the Stanley Cup spirit with a Bruin’s inspired pizza! Made with mozzarella cheese and a whole lot of olives, these wood-fired oven pizzas are as tasty as they are zealous! Must order ahead, while supplies last! Please call 617-723-6733 to order a pizza or make a reservation.

1 S Market St, Boston, MA 02109

https://www.mijaboston.com/ Located just down the street from the TD Garden, Faneuil Hall’s Mija Cantina will be playing the Stanley Cup games at the bar and rooting for the home team! Mija offers plenty of bar bites, with authentic Mexican cuisine and one of the largest tequila selections in Boston. For those heading to the game, Mija is the perfect place to fuel up and get amped up! For more information visit http://www.mijaboston.com or call 857.284.7382.

Cambridge Beat Brew Hall

13 Brattle St, Cambridge, MA 02138

http://www.beatbrewhall.com Beat Brew Hall, located in the heart of Cambridge’s Harvard Square, will be playing the Stanley Cup Finals game throughout the restaurant with a variety of brews + cocktails, pizza and tacos for revelers to enjoy! Fans can grab a seat at the bar, lounge or in the “No No Room” which will be equipped with a big screen projection in time for the games. For more information, please call 617.499.0001 or visit http://www.beatbrewhall.com The Smoke Shop



343 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210

325 Assembly Row, Somerville, MA 02145

http://www.thesmokeshopbbq.com 25 Hampshire St, Cambridge, MA 02139343 Congress St, Boston, MA 02210325 Assembly Row, Somerville, MA 02145

The Smoke Shop, with locations in Cambridge’s Kendall Square, Boston’s Seaport, and Somerville’s Assembly Row, will be playing the Stanley Cup Finals on their many big screen TV’s with state-of-the-art surround sound system. Guests can enjoy world-class barbeque from Chef/Owner and Resident Pitmaster, Andy Husbands, plus savory sides while cheering for their home team. Fans can also enjoy the 100+ American whiskey selection, cocktails, beer, and wine options. For more information, visit http://www.thesmokeshopbbq.com or call (617) 577-RIBS.

Outside Boston Balani



http://balaniwaltham.com/ 469 Moody St, Waltham, MA 02453



Balani will be celebrating the Bruins with their special cocktail, the "Little Ball of Hate" affectionately named after Brad Marchand. The drink is made with rum, pineapple, yellow chartreuse with a black sesame garnish. This drink will be available at the bar through the finals. To make a reservation, please call 781-472-2805.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images