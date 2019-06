Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Baltimore Orioles selected catcher Adley Rutschman out of Oregon State with the first pick in the 2019 MLB Draft on Monday. The last time a catcher was selected first overall in the draft was when the Washington Nationals drafted Bryce Harper in 2010.

So the question is: would you select a catcher with the first overall pick in the draft?

Check out the results of Tuesday’s Dunkin’ Poll in the video above.

