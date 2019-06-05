Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Throughout his career, David Krejci largely has proven to be a reliable postseason performer.

But in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final? Krejci and his linemates have been near invisible.

Krejci, Jake DeBrusk and David Backes have combined for just two assists through four games. Both of those helpers came from DeBrusk on power play goals in Games 2 and 3.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy already emphasized the need for Krejci and Co. to step up their game. Boston’s second-line center also is acknowledging he needs to be better, but says words are cheap this time of year.

“I don’t think we worked as a unit together,” Krejci told reporters Tuesday, via the Bruins’ Twitter account. “I wasn’t really happy about the way we played last game. We need to talk about it, keep talking about it. Talk is cheap at this time of the year. We just got to look at ourselves in the mirrors and do the things that we talk about doing.”

Krejci was one of the Bruins’ most consistent performers in the regular season, and enjoyed one of the better seasons of his career with 20 goals and 53 assists.

The Bruins have gotten this far in the postseason with some inconsistent play from their top six forwards, but it will be a tall task raising Lord Stanley’s Cup without 5-on-5 production from the first or second line.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images