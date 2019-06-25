Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady continues to make a mockery of Father Time.

The legendary quarterback climbed to the NFL’s mountaintop once again in his age-41 season, helping the New England Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl championship in franchise history. But it’s more than just Brady’s on-field talents that are fending off the forces of growing age.

Brady took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce his new partnership with IWC Watches. The photo prompted a pretty hilarious comment from former Patriots wide receiver Donte Stallworth, who was a bit taken aback by Brady’s appearance.

“Bruh, how old are you …. 18?? Wtf, Tommy,” Stallworth wrote in the comment section.

Fair question, Donte.

As for Brady, he’ll enjoy the next few weeks of summer before taking part in his 20th (!) training camp in late July.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images