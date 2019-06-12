Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday night’s Game 7 between the Bruins and St. Louis Blues ultimately will decide who walks away with the title of Stanley Cup champion. Boston will enter the game with plenty of experience, especially on its top line.

In fact, the line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak have combined for nine goals and 10 assists in series-clinching games in the 2019 postseason.

For more on the top line’s elimination games stats, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.