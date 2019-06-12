Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For most teams in the St. Louis Blues’ situation, their spirit might be broken.

Everything was perfectly set up for the Western Conference champions. After stealing Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston, the Blues had a chance to hoist Lord Stanley for the first time in franchise history on home ice, no less. But “Gloria” never found its way onto the Enterprise Center speakers Sunday night, as the Bruins pushed the series to a Game 7 with a gutsy win in St. Louis.

But the Blues aren’t dwelling on their missed opportunity. Instead, they’re embracing life on the road, where they’ve found success all spring, including in the Cup Final.

“I just think we get to our game easier on the road,” Pat Maroon said, per NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti. “Maybe (we’re) thinking too much at home. Being at home, there could be pressure or whatever. It should be no excuses, but I just feel like we get to our game (on the road). We find ways to make it difficult on the opponent and we do it pretty good.”

St. Louis coach Craig Berube added: “I think when you’re at home you maybe try to play a little differently at times. But on the road, it’s more of a simple approach, I think, directness, predictable. That probably has a lot to do with it. We’ve been a good road team for a long time. I think we feel pretty comfortable on the road.”

TD Garden has been far from a house of horrors for the Blues. In addition to the aforementioned Game 5, St. Louis also claimed Game 2 via a hard-fought overtime win. So heading into Wednesday night’s winner-take-all clash, the Blues actually have more wins in Boston this series than the Black and Gold.

In short, home ice won’t be a considerable advantage for the Bruins in Game 7. And judging by Berube’s challenge to his team going into the series finale, Boston should be prepared for everything but the kitchen sink.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images