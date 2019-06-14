Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Typically, the Boston Bruins need not worry about their top line showing up and doing damage.

But for seven straight games, the B’s trio of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand struggled to make much of an impact, and Boston fell to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final as a result.

In nearly a full hour of ice time together in the series, the three did not score a single even strength goal, while giving up five. It was in stark contrast to the group that not only contributed in big ways throughout the season, but also had some huge performances in important contests (See: Game 7 of the first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs).

Following the Bruins’ devastating loss to the Blues on Wednesday in Game 7, Marchand was asked about his line not clicking. Marchand, who was emotional during his whole media availability, responded simply.

“I mean, that’s playoff hockey,” Marchand said. “You’re not going to dominate every game, you’re not going to score every goal. It is what it is. Obviously, we hold ourselves to a high standard, and we would’ve liked to be better. That’s hockey.”

It was a disappointing finish for both the first line and the Bruins as a whole, but now the attention will start to be turned towards next season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images