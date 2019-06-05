Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So far, this Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues has been push and pull.

Neither side has been able to take back-to-back victories, with each splitting their two games on home ice.

That brings us to Game 5 at TD Garden on Thursday. Series trends suggest the Bruins are due for a bounce back in front of the home crowd, and it just might be a must-win game for the Black and Gold.

With it coming down to a three-game series, obviously going down 0-1 would not be an ideal situation, but even further, this stat shows how decisive Game 5 may prove to be.

The Bruins are 14-3 when winning Game 5 in a 2-2 series. The Blues are 8-1.

The @NHLBruins hold an all-time series record of 14-3 when winning Game 5 after being tied 2-2 in a best-of-seven, while the @StLouisBlues are 8-1. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/llyCPoDI97 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 4, 2019

It’s important to note, however, that Boston dropped Game 5 of the 2011 Cup Final after being tied 2-2 and still came back to win the series. However, they did drop Game 5 in 2013, and ended up losing the series in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks.

At this point, every game could be considered a must-win. But things would look increasingly bleak should the Bruins not pull off a win on home ice Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images