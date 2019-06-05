So far, this Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues has been push and pull.
Neither side has been able to take back-to-back victories, with each splitting their two games on home ice.
That brings us to Game 5 at TD Garden on Thursday. Series trends suggest the Bruins are due for a bounce back in front of the home crowd, and it just might be a must-win game for the Black and Gold.
With it coming down to a three-game series, obviously going down 0-1 would not be an ideal situation, but even further, this stat shows how decisive Game 5 may prove to be.
The Bruins are 14-3 when winning Game 5 in a 2-2 series. The Blues are 8-1.
It’s important to note, however, that Boston dropped Game 5 of the 2011 Cup Final after being tied 2-2 and still came back to win the series. However, they did drop Game 5 in 2013, and ended up losing the series in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks.
At this point, every game could be considered a must-win. But things would look increasingly bleak should the Bruins not pull off a win on home ice Thursday.
Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images