Michael Chavis has been tearing it up since being called up to the Boston Red Sox in April, but he knows that even with the success he’s had, there’s still room for improvement.

Chavis was rewarded for his monster month of May by being named the American League Rookie of the Month after crushing seven home runs and drove in 19 runs.

However, he’s struck out 49 times in 38 games heading into Tuesday’s clash against the Kansas City Royals. And due to technology playing a big role in today’s game, opposing pitchers have been able to get a better read on Chavis.

“It’s a mental grind for him at this point,” Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers said, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “He’s swinging at pitches he can’t get to, getting in bad counts and that opens it up for the pitchers. It’s like a sore that spreads and gets infected.”

Chavis knows it’s all mental, and isn’t making any excuses or putting the blame on anyone but himself for swinging at pitches he should hold off on.

“I don’t know how scouting reports work in the minors. But you could have a bad series and it didn’t affect the next series,” Chavis said. “Here, what you do the previous day affects the next day. You’re always making adjustments and that’s the current situation I’m in right now.

“It’s on me. I wish I could say, ‘Oh, he made a good pitch.’ But it’s not that,” he added. “I’m getting myself out. I’m taking good pitches for strikes and swinging at the ones that aren’t.”

Chavis still is young and has plenty of time to work things out and develop plate patience. And when that time comes, fans likely will see more tape-measurer home runs.

