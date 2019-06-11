Monday could be an intersting night for both the NBA and NHL for one intersting reason.
If the Toronto Raptors close out their series against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, the NBA Finals will end before the Stanley Cup Final for just the 13th time in the last 50 years. Should the Warriors push a Game 6, however, the Stanley Cup Final will finish before the NBA Finals for the 36th time in five decades.
Back in 1973, both leagues finished their season on the same day (May 10).
The last time the Stanley Cup Final ended before the NBA Finals was in 2013.
Game 5 of the NBA Finals tips off at 9 p.m. ET. Puck drop for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images