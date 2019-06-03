Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Stanley Cup Final resumes Monday night, and NESN has you covered with all the action before and after the game.

“Bruins Face-Off Live” will air at 7 p.m. ET on NESN and provide a full hour of pregame coverage leading up to Game 4 between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. Be sure to flip back to NESN immediately after the final horn at Enterprise Center, as “Bruins Overtime Live” will feature an hour filled with highlights, analysis and reactions from both players and coaches.

Finish off the night with “NESN Sports Today” for additional Bruins-Blues coverage, as well as everything else you need to know about what’s happening in Boston sports.

Here’s a rundown of Monday’s Bruins programming on NESN (all times Eastern):

7 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live: Stanley Cup Final”

10:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live: Stanley Cup Final”

11:30 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today”

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images