For what feels like forever, we’ve heard the Boston Celtics are focused on teaming Kyrie Irving with Anthony Davis to run roughshod over the Eastern Conference for years to come.

However, on the heels of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, the Celtics might be shifting course.

In a series of tweets last week, NBA reporter Steve Kyler threw cold water on the idea Boston still is prioritizing a trade for Davis. Furthermore, Kyler suggested the Celtics no longer have Irving in their long-term plans.

Take a look:

I am not sold there will be an AD pursuit in Boston. https://t.co/3Vn7enKGNf — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) May 30, 2019

All I can tell is what's happening behind the scenes… Boston is not operating like a team focused on Irving and Davis… In fact, the things they are exploring run counter to a Davis and Irving future. https://t.co/EXagayBiSO — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) May 31, 2019

Oh, how things can change in a year.

Anything can happen during the NBA offseason, so no one should be surprised if both Irving and Davis are wearing green next season. Still, at this point, all signs point to the Celtics (happily) moving on.

