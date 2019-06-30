Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, that was fast.

After days of speculation, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Kemba Walker “has agreed to sign a four-year, $141 million” contract with the Celtics. Boston recently emerged as front-runners for Walker and appeared poised to land the guard ahead of Sunday afternoon’s news.

So, obviously, Twitter sounded off on the deal.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Hornets fans had mixed reactions to the news.

Goodbye @KembaWalker Charlotte will always love you — Jason Nguyen (@JasonNg1359) June 30, 2019

It was nice having him pic.twitter.com/N8TaQ0fAkt — Um (@omgfancy) June 30, 2019

While he’ll certainly be missed in Charlotte, Celtics fans sure seem thrilled to see his return to New England.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images