Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Kemba Walker-to-Boston rumors are swirling right now, and one former Celtic is all in on the potential signing.

Kendrick Perkins has been all over social media as of late, giving his takes on anything and everything around the NBA. Well on Wednesday, Perk took to Twitter and gave his two cents on the Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard, telling the Celtics that they “got (his) approval on Kemba.”

Check it out:

@celtics you got my approval on Kemba! 💉💉💉 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 27, 2019

Perkins might have some wild takes, but we think most Celtics fans will side with the former Boston big man on this one.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images