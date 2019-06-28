The Kemba Walker-to-Boston rumors are swirling right now, and one former Celtic is all in on the potential signing.
Kendrick Perkins has been all over social media as of late, giving his takes on anything and everything around the NBA. Well on Wednesday, Perk took to Twitter and gave his two cents on the Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard, telling the Celtics that they “got (his) approval on Kemba.”
Check it out:
Perkins might have some wild takes, but we think most Celtics fans will side with the former Boston big man on this one.
Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images