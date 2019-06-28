Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their preparation for free agency Wednesday, reportedly completing a trade that will clear significant cap space heading into Sunday.

Los Angeles traded Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers are trading Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to Wizards as part of the Anthony Davis deal with New Orleans, league sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Deal clears contracts and creates more cap space for free agency. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

On top of this, newly-acquired Anthony Davis agreed to waive his trade kicker, allowing the Lakers to enter free agency with $32 million in cap space. Yes, that is enough for a max contract.

Anthony Davis is waiving his $4M trade kicker, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2019

The Lakers have plenty of options when determining who they’d like to try and bring in to join Davis and LeBron James. Kawhi Leonard reportedly will meet with the team once free agency begins, alongside the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors. Of course, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson are also viable options, despite the two stars potentially missing all of next season due to injuries.

Could the Lakers attempt to sign Kemba Walker? That remains to be seen, but that would truly be a nightmare scenario for Boston if they were to succeed, as the Celtics are seen as the front-runners for the All-Star point guard at the moment.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images