Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for the deals to flood in on Sunday night.

Shortly after free agency opened, Terry Rozier reportedly was sent to the Hornets in a sign-and-trade deal. The 25-year-old guard will replace Kemba Walker in Charlotte after he agreed to a four-year contract with the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Rozier will get to play plenty of minutes in Charlotte as the starter alongside a group of young players. Miles Bridges was selected by the Hornets with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and he seems pretty excited about his club’s newest addition.

Check it out:

Scary Terry 👀👀 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) June 30, 2019

Scary Terry reportedly agreed to sign a fully guaranteed three-year $58 million deal.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images