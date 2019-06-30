A flurry of signings flooded the Twitter-sphere on Sunday night after the opening of NBA free agency.
Malcolm Brogdon is heading to the Indiana Pacers in a sign-and-trade deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The University of Virginia product has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal, per Wojnarowski.
Brogdon will join Victor Oladipo to form a very solid backcourt in Indiana.
The Pacers lost a key member of their 2018-19 squad on Sunday, as Bojan Bogdanovic agreed to a four-year deal worth $73 million with the Utah Jazz, per Wojnarowski.
