The 2019 MLB All-Star game is about a month away, and one Boston Red Sox player has already received an impressive number of votes to play in the game.

Mookie Betts currently holds fifth place in the American League’s All-Star voting. The right fielder has already received more than 450,000 votes.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout currently leads the AL with more than 950,000 votes, followed by Houston Astros right fielder George Springer with more than 777,000 votes.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images