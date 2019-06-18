Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox pitching staff seems to have turned things around of late.

Sox pitchers have been in a groove after a shaky start to the 2019 season. With a 3.77 team ERA, Boston is third in the American League behind the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians.

Chris Sale has been particularly good through his last seven games with a 2.53 ERA and 74 strikeouts.

To hear more about how Boston has turned it around, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images