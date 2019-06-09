Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Perhaps Terry Rozier has a future in Boston, after all.

The Celtics have had discussions with the 25-year-old guard about possibly signing a new deal, NBA insider Steve Kyler reported Sunday. Kyler’s report also included a note about Boston having recently engaged the Houston Rockets on trade talks involving star big man Clint Capela.

Rozier will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Take a look at Kyler’s tweet:

The Celtics from what I have heard engaged pretty seriously on Clint Capella… have had some level of talks with Terry Rozier on a new deal. Everything is very fluid at this stage in the draft/trade process. It's finding out what you can do. https://t.co/7kHmEWP6X1 — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 9, 2019

Last month, Rozier indicated he would not be interested in returning to Boston if it returned the same roster it had last season. Whether Rozier’s desire to re-sign is tied to Kyrie Irving’s looming free agency decision is anyone’s guess.

The Louisville product averaged 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images