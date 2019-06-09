Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has had quite the offseason thus far.

Between attending the Met Gala, playing golf with Rory McIlroy and celebrating his most recent Lombardi Trophy, the future Hall of Famer certainly has stayed busy. But adding another ring to his collection likely stands out above the rest.

Brady took to Instagram on Sunday to show off his six rings and even went as far to identify his favorite one of the bunch. His response will not surprise you.

Check it out:

TB12 always has been about the next one.

The Patriots will continue mandatory minicamp Monday and Tuesday before breaking until mid-July, when training camp is set to open.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images