Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It seems all but certain the Boston Celtics will land Kemba Walker in free agency, but that doesn’t solve all their problems.

With the reported loss of Al Horford and the draft-day trade that sent Aron Baynes to the Phoenix Suns, the Celtics desperately need to add to the frontcourt. They reportedly gave a qualifying offer to Daniel Theis, and Robert Williams is about to enter his second pro year, but neither should be counted on to be the starting big man.

And though signing Walker would put the Celtics up against the salary cap, they do have a $4.8 million room exception that all but certainly would be used on a big man.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported two players are on the Celtics’ radar.

Wrote Charania: “The Celtics are pursuing bigs with their $4.8 million room exception, such as Enes Kanter and Kevon Looney, sources said.”

Looney, who has spent his four-year career with the Golden State Warriors, took a big step forward this past season and became an important role player. The 23-year-old did deal with a chest injury in the postseason that limited his availability.

Kanter last played for the Portland Trail Blazers, getting sent there from the New York Knicks during the season. He gives almost nothing on the offensive end, but has proven to be a pretty sharp defender that plays with quite a bit of passion.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images