Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As any free agent understandably would, Terry Rozier likely will be looking for a pretty good payday this offseason.

But cash isn’t necessarily his top priority.

Due to their reported front-runner status in the Kemba Walker sweepstakes, it seems increasingly likely the Boston Celtics will have to renounce their rights to Rozier this offseason. If that’s the case, the guard will become an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to sign anywhere.

Basketball Insiders’ Steve Kyler listed his four “teams to watch” in Rozier’s free agency should he hit the open market, and Kyler later added what he’s been told the 25 year old’s priorities are in picking his next team.

I was told that Terry is looking at the situation first, with a fair market value deal… I don't think MLE gets it done. https://t.co/QLh5LLeGrl — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 27, 2019

Rozier is tough to find comparables for. He’s by no means a max player, but his showing in the 2018 postseason would lead one to believe he might get a fairly lucrative deal somewhere and become a starter.

A lot of things are heating up right now with free agency set to begin Sunday, and though Rozier isn’t the biggest name out there, he’s still worth keeping an eye on.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports