The Anthony Davis sweepstakes reportedly has come to an end.
The Pelicans superstar has been linked to several teams — including the Boston Celtics — since requesting a trade from New Orleans in January. But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Davis is headed to the west coast to team up with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
“The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted Saturday night.
This is a huge splash for Los Angeles after finishing the 2018-19 NBA season 37-45 and missing the playoffs.
David reportedly will play out the rest of his contract in Purple and Gold before testing the open market after the 2019-20 season, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported, citing sources.
And according to New York Times’ Marc Stein, the Lakers aren’t done yet.
Buckle up, folks, the NBA offseason is just beginning.
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images