Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant reportedly has declined his $31.5 million option with the Golden State Warriors, making him a free agent. But the star forward still apparently does not know where he wants to sign.

The 30-year-old will be free to sign wherever when NBA free agency begins on Sunday, but according to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Durant has yet to make a final decision, but cited the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets as the top possibilities along with a return to the Golden State Warriors.

“Durant, sources insist, has yet to make a final decision on where he’ll play next season,” Slater wrote. “The Nets noise is legit. The Knicks still have hope, but those one-time favorites are a victim of variables.”

The variables Slater refers to regard the ruptured Achilles Durant suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The injury likely will end up costing Durant the majority, if not all of next season as he recovers. That brings in an interesting twist to Durant’s decision. The Warriors could offer a five-year deal around $221 million according to Slater, while other teams could only offer four years and around $164 million. That extra year and $57 million difference are weighing on Durant.

“Durant’s early-June Achilles tear shook up everything and now — in this three-week contemplation period nearing its end — Durant’s been forced to more seriously ponder the rather large $50 million question,” Slater wrote.

The forward reportedly is at ends with the Warriors over the treatment of his injury in the Finals, while interest from other teams in the league has dwindled because of his injury. So yeah. it’s not hard to see why Durant is struggling with the decision.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images