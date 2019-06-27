Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It may be the offseason, but Tom Brady never stops attempting to better himself. Well now he’s trying to better those around him as well.

TB12 Sports recently published a hydration guide in honor of National Hydration Day (June 23). We’ve often heard about Brady’s water intake that borders on obsessive, but his new guidelines on how to stay hydrated are still rather stunning.

According to TB12 Sports, you should drink “at least one-half your body weight in ounces each day.” Here’s the full piece of advice.

“Hydrate. Drink at least one-half your body weight in ounces each day. If you weigh 160 pounds, your goal would be to drink at least 80 ounces of water. More if you exercise. More still if you exercise in hot weather.”

Yes, that’s a lot of water.

For example, if you weight 200 pounds, TB12 Sports wants you to drink at least 100 ounces of water per day. But if you’re exercising, you’ll need to consume more than that.

So if you want to become more pliable, drink a lot of water. We think.

