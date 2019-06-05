Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the final pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, receiver N’Keal Harry was forced to sit and sweat a lot longer than most.

However, it goes without saying the payoff was worth the wait.

The New England Patriots drafted the Arizona State product with the 32nd overall pick in the draft. The tall, physical receiver fills an immediate need on a team that needs all the offensive weapons it can get.

Overtime SZN had cameras on Harry for the duration of the draft, and the results offer a fascinating look at a young man nervously pacing through the most important night of his life.

Take a look:

Good stuff.

Harry and his new quarterback, 41-year-old Tom Brady, were hard at work Tuesday during Day 1 of Patriots minicamp. The practice represented a continuation of the workouts that Brady, Harry and Julian Edelman have done together over the past month.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images