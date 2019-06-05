Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Tyler Herro’s hot hand turn the Boston Celtics’ rivals green with envy?

The former University of Kentucky guard “blew away” the Celtics Tuesday during a pre-NBA Draft workout, FOX Sports’ Aaron Torres reported, citing a source. Herro’s long-range shooting reportedly was among his attributes that impressed onlookers.

Someone in the know just told me Tyler Herro "blew away" the Celtics in his workout this morning. Finished the workout having made 80 of 100 three point attempts. From all accounts, Herro seems to be picking up a LOT of positive buzz throughout the draft process — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) June 4, 2019

Herro, 19, was one of six guards the Celtics hosted for workouts Tuesday.

He averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists during his freshman season. He made 46.2 percent of his shots but shot a modest 35.5 percent from three-point range.

Recent mock drafts have projected him as a mid-to-late first-round pick, but pre-draft performances like the one he enjoyed in Boston might boost his stock.

The 2019 NBA Draft will take place June 20, and the Celtics own three first-round picks — Nos. 14, 20 and 22 — and a second-round pick at No. 51 overall.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images