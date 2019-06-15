Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

You know where this is going.

O.J. Simpson, a man who needs no introduction, joined Twitter on Saturday. The former NFL running back made his debut with a short video, in which he promised to offer plenty of #content. Oh, he also said he’s “got a little gettin’ even to do” — a statement probably best left unuttered by a man once accused — and acquitted! — of murder.

Take a look:

As you might expect, the reactions to Simpson’s arrival on Twitter were ruthless.

Here’s a taste:

in the 90s — bubba (@bobby) June 15, 2019

omurder jmurder — marcel falts #RunItBack (@maxgamarra_) June 15, 2019

This account's gonna be killer. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 15, 2019

Too soon — Sam Garcia (@samtheman3048) June 15, 2019

Who do you need to get even with and what are you going to do to them? — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) June 15, 2019

Hide yo wife, hide yo kids… — Greg (@glparks1979) June 15, 2019

You’re petty asf🤦🏾‍♀️ — CLASSIEST CHiC (@LiClassiest) June 15, 2019

He just meant he still gotta find the real killers — David (@DASBETS) June 15, 2019

murdered it — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 15, 2019

Underrated tweet. — Driver (@driv3r) June 15, 2019

Juice, wanted to know your thoughts on the new 2020 Ford Bronco pic.twitter.com/JWJ1V4kUiX — lightsout0021 (@lightsout0021) June 15, 2019

Yikes.

Then there’s this gem:

will you be helping Trump find the real colluders — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 15, 2019

OK.

One more note: Simpson’s Twitter bio reads, “If you don’t see it here, I didn’t say it.”

That seems like an awfully difficult promise to keep. We’re going to go out on a limb and say that Twitter isn’t the only place where Simpson opens his mouth/communicates.

Then again, Simpson has an entirely different perspective on evidence than most of us.

Thumbnail photo via Photo courtesy of Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal-Pool USA TODAY NETWORK Images