O.J. Simpson, a man who needs no introduction, joined Twitter on Saturday. The former NFL running back made his debut with a short video, in which he promised to offer plenty of #content. Oh, he also said he’s “got a little gettin’ even to do” — a statement probably best left unuttered by a man once accused — and acquitted! — of murder.
As you might expect, the reactions to Simpson’s arrival on Twitter were ruthless.
One more note: Simpson’s Twitter bio reads, “If you don’t see it here, I didn’t say it.”
That seems like an awfully difficult promise to keep. We’re going to go out on a limb and say that Twitter isn’t the only place where Simpson opens his mouth/communicates.
Then again, Simpson has an entirely different perspective on evidence than most of us.
