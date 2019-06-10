Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Truth wants to spice up NBA All-Star Weekend.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver stopped by ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” before Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday to discuss multiple topics, including the punishment handed down to Golden State Warriors part-owner Mark Stevens for shoving Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry during Game 3, and Paul Pierce couldn’t help but pitch an idea for how to improve the league’s annual slam dunk contest.

“My pitch is you get three YouTube dunkers against three NBA dunkers,” Pierce explained. “You get the best car out there — Ferrari, Bentley — and put it at halfcourt. Winner takes all, right there. I think that’ll make the dunk contest a lot more exciting for us and the fans.”

Silver took Pierce’s pitch in stride, mostly brushing it off with humor as the rest of the desk half-heartedly discussed the idea. Pierce seems to believe he’s had a stroke of genius, though, even if it’s probably low down on the commissioner’s list of priorities right now.

“It’ll connect the new generation, the current generation. It’ll bridge the gap, because the YouTubers are the people, the young kids, who watch the social media, and then you’ve got the older crowd who watched it growing up,” Pierce said.

We’ll see if Silver heeds Pierce’s advice. The dunk contest has had an up-and-down history over the years but sure could use some tweaking.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images