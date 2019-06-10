Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Less than 24 hours before the Boston Red Sox were set to begin a four-game series against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, news surfaced that David Ortiz had been shot in the Dominican Republic.

Prior to the start of the series Monday, Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara and manager Chris Woodward shared their thoughts on the situation. Mazara said the team heard the news just before their plane landed in Boston on Sunday.

Woodward said “there are a lot of thoughts and prayers” heading in Ortiz’s direction.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images