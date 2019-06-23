Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox bullpen blew a 6-0 lead against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Saturday, and manager Alex Cora wasn’t too happy with the performance from his relievers.

Brian Johnson started the game for Boston and allowed one unearned run while striking out four through five innings. Meanwhile, the combination of Mike Shawaryn, Marcus Walden, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier and Josh Smith allowed seven runs in an 8-7 loss.

But with guys like Hector Velazquez, Heath Hembree and Tyler Thornburg coming back from injury at some point, Cora believes the Red Sox can solve their pitching woes internally.

