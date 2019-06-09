A lot of folks Sunday morning were led to believe there was no need to tune in to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.
That’s because the result already was decided, well, that’s according to a gaffe in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The newspaper mistakenly ran a slew of ads in the paper congratulating the St. Louis Blues for winning the Stanley Cup. Of course, St. Louis still needs to beat the Boston Bruins in Game 6 or 7 in order for that to become a reality.
And the ads were really something too. Among them included a full-page thank you note from the Blues’ commissioner and governor to the team’s fans.
Talk about walking under ladders.
So what went wrong? The newspaper explained the mishap in a tweet Sunday afternoon.
Hey, the Blues very well could win the Cup and this won’t be a big deal. But if they don’t, well, yikes…
