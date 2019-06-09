Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A lot of folks Sunday morning were led to believe there was no need to tune in to Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

That’s because the result already was decided, well, that’s according to a gaffe in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The newspaper mistakenly ran a slew of ads in the paper congratulating the St. Louis Blues for winning the Stanley Cup. Of course, St. Louis still needs to beat the Boston Bruins in Game 6 or 7 in order for that to become a reality.

And the ads were really something too. Among them included a full-page thank you note from the Blues’ commissioner and governor to the team’s fans.

Talk about walking under ladders.

So what went wrong? The newspaper explained the mishap in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

In preparation for the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final, some of our readers got a sneak peak at what our advertisers are hoping to say to the Blues, the fans and St. Louis. We apologize for the sneak peak and hope to share their messages with everyone very soon! — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) June 9, 2019

Worth noting, it’s “peek,” not “peak.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Hey, the Blues very well could win the Cup and this won’t be a big deal. But if they don’t, well, yikes…

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images