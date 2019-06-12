Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It appears the Stanley Cup Final has created a bit of a divide between the stars of “The Office.”

Actors John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, whose beloved characters Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly were married in the hit comedy, have been going back and forth with each other on social media throughout the series. Fischer, born in St. Louis, roots for the Blues. Krasinski, a Massachusetts native, is rooting for the Boston Bruins.

But it appears that Beesly’s corner is a getting a little lonely these days, with Steve Carrell, who played Michael Scott, siding with Krasinski and the Bruins.

Carrell, who was born in Concord, Mass. is a known Boston sports fan.

We think the only question left in our minds is who Creed Bratton is rooting for in Game 7, or if he even knows what hockey is. And there’s no doubt that Toby Flenderson is a Blues fan.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images