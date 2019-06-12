BOSTON — Well, here we are.
Six games weren’t enough to separate the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues, and now the two foes will meet Wednesday night at TD Garden in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Bruins could be welcoming the return of third-pairing defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. The Charlestown, Mass., native has been out since suffering a concussion in Game 2 on a hit from Oskar Sundqvist. Grzelcyk currently is considered a game-time decision, and should he be able to go, Connor Clifton will become the odd man out. That means John Moore will remain in the lineup, which is a wise move based on recent performance.
As for the Blues, Robert Thomas will come out of the lineup and be replaced by Ivan Barbashev, who was suspended for Game 6 after an illegal check to the head of Marcus Johansson in Game 5. Sammy Blais will move up to the third line right wing as a result, while Barbashev will man his usual spot on the fourth line left wing.
Tuukka Rask and Jordan Binnington will be the goaltenders.
Here are the projected Game 7 lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (3-3)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Karson Kuhlman
Marcus Johansson — Charlie Coyle — Danton Heinen
Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk — John Moore
Tuukka Rask
ST. LOUIS BLUES (3-3)
Jaden Schwartz — Brayden Schenn — Vladimir Tarasenko
Zach Sanford — Ryan O’Reilly — David Perron
Patrick Maroon — Tyler Bozak — Sammy Blais
Ivan Barbashev — Oskar Sundqvist — Alex Steen
Carl Gunnarsson — Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester — Colton Parayko
Joel Edmundson — Vince Dunn
Jordan Binnington
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images