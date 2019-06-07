Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — It’s safe to say the biggest takeaway from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final is the officials.

A non-call that will live in infamy in Boston directly led to the St. Louis Blues potting what became the decisive goal in their 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins looked to be headed for a power play, when Tyler Bozak upended Noel Acciari in the B’s defensive zone, but the referee’s arm stayed down, drawing the ire of Bruce Cassidy after the game.

Tuukka Rask got one of the best looks at the play, other than the referee standing mere feet away from the incident, and gave his take following the loss.

“What’d you think about it? Yeah it looked like a tripping, probably,” Rask said. “Things happen quick, but it doesn’t help to complain about it afterwards. But, you know, I mean it sucks it was kind of a deciding play of the game, so it is what it is.

Rask then broke down what he saw unfold.

“Yeah I saw it and he went down hard,” Rask said of the trip. “(Bozak) kind of came from behind and took (Acciari’s) legs out and he was laying there for a second. So, just trying to focus on the play that’s going to happen and then you know they get a quick 2-on-1 there. Torey makes a play, bounce back, hits their stick and it’s in the net. So just a really, really quick event there, but definitely just kind of shocked everybody.”

The play resulted in a load of controversy, resulting in the officials giving there reasoning to pool reporter following the game.

But at the end of the day, the Bruins are stuck with the card they’ve been dealt, and head to St. Louis with their backs against the wall.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images