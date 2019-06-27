The United States women’s soccer team must defend as a unit in order to win, and that’s the case even when the president attacks.
USWNT defender Ali Krieger defended teammate Megan Rapinoe Wednesday after Donald Trump criticized her for declaring she wouldn’t visit the White House if USA wins the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Krieger used Trump’s preferred medium, Twitter, to announce she also won’t participate in a White House visit, joining Rapinoe and Alex Morgan among USA players who’ll decline to take the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Legendary USA striker Abby Wambach also backed Rapinoe.
Trump in his three-tweet rant against Rapinoe, one of USA’s captains, said he’d invite the team to the White House whether they win or lose.
The U.S. will face France at 3 p.m. ET on Friday in a highly anticipated quarterfinal, in which the two betting favorites to win the tournament will face off for a spot in the semifinal.
Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images