The United States women’s soccer team must defend as a unit in order to win, and that’s the case even when the president attacks.

USWNT defender Ali Krieger defended teammate Megan Rapinoe Wednesday after Donald Trump criticized her for declaring she wouldn’t visit the White House if USA wins the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Krieger used Trump’s preferred medium, Twitter, to announce she also won’t participate in a White House visit, joining Rapinoe and Alex Morgan among USA players who’ll decline to take the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

In regards to the “President’s” tweet today, I know women who you cannot control or grope anger you, but I stand by @mPinoe & will sit this one out as well. I don’t support this administration nor their fight against LGBTQ+ citizens, immigrants & our most vulnerable. — Ali Krieger (@alikrieger) June 26, 2019

Legendary USA striker Abby Wambach also backed Rapinoe.

“Dissent is the highest form of patriotism.”

Thank you for your leadership @mPinoe.

Love & Solidarity. — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) June 26, 2019

Trump in his three-tweet rant against Rapinoe, one of USA’s captains, said he’d invite the team to the White House whether they win or lose.

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

The U.S. will face France at 3 p.m. ET on Friday in a highly anticipated quarterfinal, in which the two betting favorites to win the tournament will face off for a spot in the semifinal.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images