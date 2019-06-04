Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers enjoyed the best month at the plate of his young career in the month of May.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman was named American League Player of the Month after belting eight home runs with 24 RBIs and a .351 average over the month. Devers leads the Red Sox with a .316 batting average heading into the team’s series against the Kansas City Royals.

The 23-year-old has taken massive leaps at the dish since struggling in his first full year in the majors in 2018. Devers made efforts in the offseason to improve his diet and it seems that effort has paid off. Manager Alex Cora also thinks something else is at play when it comes to Devers’ motivation.

Cora believes that Devers’ struggles during last season, including a .214 average in the World Series, sparked the third baseman to raise his production with the Sox chasing the opportunity to repeat as champions.

“The winning sensation was great for him,” Cora said on MLB Network Radio. “He was like ‘For us to do this again, I have to be better.’ He’s doing it.”

Cora also detailed how Devers’ approach at the plate and his control of the strike zone has led to his massive uptick in offensive value.

Devers quickly made the jump to an All-Star contender this season, and had been entrusted to hold down the middle of the lineup. Devers ultimately has righted the ship in the eyes of many after his expectations took a hit after a rough 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images