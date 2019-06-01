Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This time last year, Trevor Bayne was racing around NASCAR tracks, hoping to get a checkered flag.

These days, he’s racing around his coffee shop, hoping to get you that perfect cup of Joe.

Bayne was replaced by Ryan Newman in the Roush Fenway Racing No. 6 Ford following last season, and remains on the free agent market with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule nearing its midway point. During the offseason, Bayne and his family moved backed to his native Tennessee, where they constructed a farm near Knoxville, and began planning their new business.

Introducing: Mahalo Coffee Roasters.

If that’s not a family you’d let brew your coffee, we don’t know what is.

Bayne, 28, has yet to officially retire. He remains the youngest Daytona 500 winner in NASCAR history.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images