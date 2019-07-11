Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award on Wednesday night at the 2019 ESPYs.

Russell, 85, is an example of everything the award signifies. The honor is bestowed upon an individual who possesses “strength in the face of adversity, courage in the face of peril and willingness to stand up for their beliefs no matter the cost.”

Russell fought for what he believed in throughout his entire, no matter how difficult and unjust the circumstances were. He received a standing ovation following the presentation of the honor.

Check it out:

Standing ovation for Bill Russell while receiving the Arthur Ashe award 👏 #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/8ApJpgPgQG — ABC (@ABCNetwork) July 11, 2019

Kobe Bryant presented the award, calling Russell a mentor for not only him, but everyone in the building.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images